Loretta J. Morin
1922 - 2020
Loretta J. Morin, 97, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing Home in Manchester. Born in Trois Rivieres, Canada on July 16, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Georges and Emeranda Jean. She shared 60 years of marriage with her late husband, Eugene Morin, with whom she raised two daughters, Denise and Camille.

Loretta attended Central High School in Manchester. In her younger years, she worked as a hairdresser and helped two of her younger sisters, Yvonne and Irene, to get trained and join her in a salon named after their brother, Maurice, who died in the Second World War. She married Eugene Morin in 1947 and later went on to own and operate Farm Fresh Open Air Market in Pinardville. Loretta loved spending time outdoors, and was a member of the Concord, NH Hiking Club. She also enjoyed being a grandmother to Sarah and Eric Morris of Goffstown, NH and collecting antiques.

Loretta is survived by her daughters, Denise Morris and her husband Richard of Goffstown, NH and Camille Parker and her husband Graham of Ludlow, VT; her brothers, Richard Jean and his wife Jeanne of Arizona and Albert Jean and his wife Sheila of Londonderry, NH; her grandchildren, Sarah Morris and Eric Morris and his wife Bekah; her great-grandson, Leo Morris; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Maurice Jean, Yvette Chouinard, Irene Jean, Yvonne Lessels, and Sister Lucy Jean.

Services will be held privately. She will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Loretta's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
