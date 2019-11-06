SALEM - Loretta (Swain) Kandres, a longtime resident of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Lahey Clinic after complications from a stroke.
Born in Melrose, Mass., she was the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Wilson) Swain.
Raised in Stoneham, Mass., she married Charles Kandres in 1970, and then moved to Salem.
Loretta worked as a librarian and substitute teacher at various libraries and schools.
She was a member of Pilgrim Chapter #55 and Rockingham Chapter #3, Order of the Eastern Star.
Loretta was predeceased by her husband.
Family members include her son, John Kandres and his wife Janet of Danvers, Mass.; her daughter, Kristina and husband David Frizzell of Woburn, Mass.; and two grandchildren, Erin and Matthew Frizzell of Woburn, Mass.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. in Grace Point Community Church. Visitation takes place at 10 a.m.
Loretta asked that you please wear colorful clothing and not wear all black to her celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Point Community Church, 25 Orchard Hill Road, North Andover, Mass. 01845.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 6, 2019