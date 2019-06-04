Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Hedwig Church Beech & Orange streets Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Lori A. (Pawlowski) Lopez, 46, of Manchester, passed away on May 31, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Born in Kittery, Maine, on Jan. 31, 1973, she was the daughter of James and Mary (Kazanowski) Pawlowski. She grew up in a U.S. Air Force family and lived in many states including, Virginia, New York, Wyoming, North Dakota and New Hampshire.



She earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of North Dakota.



Lori worked as a senior underwriting assistant with Acadia Insurance Co. for 21 years and earned the designation of CPCU.



For many years, she was a Girl Scout troop leader.



An avid baker, Lori enjoyed making Christmas cookies for her neighbors every year. She also enjoyed birdwatching and watching her daughters play softball.



She was predeceased by her mother in 2012.



Family members include her husband of 22 years, Angel Lopez of Manchester; two daughters, Lindsey A. Lopez of Derry, and Becky M. Lopez of Manchester; a grandson, Landon; her father of Manchester; two siblings, Eric Pawlowski and his wife Lesli of Hudson, Wis., and Jennifer Lord and her husband Chris of Weare; a nephew, George and a niece, Riley; her beloved dog, Chico; and aunts, uncles and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Hedwig Church, corner of Beech and Orange streets in Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



To leave a message of condolence, visit



MANCHESTER - Lori A. (Pawlowski) Lopez, 46, of Manchester, passed away on May 31, 2019, surrounded by her family.Born in Kittery, Maine, on Jan. 31, 1973, she was the daughter of James and Mary (Kazanowski) Pawlowski. She grew up in a U.S. Air Force family and lived in many states including, Virginia, New York, Wyoming, North Dakota and New Hampshire.She earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of North Dakota.Lori worked as a senior underwriting assistant with Acadia Insurance Co. for 21 years and earned the designation of CPCU.For many years, she was a Girl Scout troop leader.An avid baker, Lori enjoyed making Christmas cookies for her neighbors every year. She also enjoyed birdwatching and watching her daughters play softball.She was predeceased by her mother in 2012.Family members include her husband of 22 years, Angel Lopez of Manchester; two daughters, Lindsey A. Lopez of Derry, and Becky M. Lopez of Manchester; a grandson, Landon; her father of Manchester; two siblings, Eric Pawlowski and his wife Lesli of Hudson, Wis., and Jennifer Lord and her husband Chris of Weare; a nephew, George and a niece, Riley; her beloved dog, Chico; and aunts, uncles and cousins.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Hedwig Church, corner of Beech and Orange streets in Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on June 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close