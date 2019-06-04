MANCHESTER - Lori A. (Pawlowski) Lopez, 46, of Manchester, passed away on May 31, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born in Kittery, Maine, on Jan. 31, 1973, she was the daughter of James and Mary (Kazanowski) Pawlowski. She grew up in a U.S. Air Force family and lived in many states including, Virginia, New York, Wyoming, North Dakota and New Hampshire.
She earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of North Dakota.
Lori worked as a senior underwriting assistant with Acadia Insurance Co. for 21 years and earned the designation of CPCU.
For many years, she was a Girl Scout troop leader.
An avid baker, Lori enjoyed making Christmas cookies for her neighbors every year. She also enjoyed birdwatching and watching her daughters play softball.
She was predeceased by her mother in 2012.
Family members include her husband of 22 years, Angel Lopez of Manchester; two daughters, Lindsey A. Lopez of Derry, and Becky M. Lopez of Manchester; a grandson, Landon; her father of Manchester; two siblings, Eric Pawlowski and his wife Lesli of Hudson, Wis., and Jennifer Lord and her husband Chris of Weare; a nephew, George and a niece, Riley; her beloved dog, Chico; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Hedwig Church, corner of Beech and Orange streets in Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Union Leader on June 4, 2019