Age 60 of Watertown, May 8, 2020. Loving daughter of Alfred & Lillian (Ellis) Lambert. Dear sister of Brian & his wife Rosslyn Valdez-Lambert, A.J & his wife Patti and Gregory Lambert. Lori was very accomplished; she was a graduate of Regis College, Director of the Bridge Fund which was a non profit in Watertown and she was recipient of the Angel award from Oprah Winfrey in 2011. Arrangements by Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. Watertown. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in our world and love and concern of our family and friends, Lori's funeral service will be private.

Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
