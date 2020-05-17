Age 60 of Watertown, May 8, 2020. Loving daughter of Alfred & Lillian (Ellis) Lambert. Dear sister of Brian & his wife Rosslyn Valdez-Lambert, A.J & his wife Patti and Gregory Lambert. Lori was very accomplished; she was a graduate of Regis College, Director of the Bridge Fund which was a non profit in Watertown and she was recipient of the Angel award from Oprah Winfrey in 2011. Arrangements by Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. Watertown. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in our world and love and concern of our family and friends, Lori's funeral service will be private.



