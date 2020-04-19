Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loring "Larry" Maurice Kelley, 77, died, April 15, 2020, after a long, brave battle with diabetes and other health issues.



He was born on October 29, 1942 in Winchester, MA, the son of Robie and Natalie Kelley.



He was the husband of Priscilla Veilleux Kelley. They were married on Nov. 26, 1965.



Larry was a lifelong truck driver until his retirement in 1997. From 1971-1986, he worked for Lane Construction driving a dump truck and low-bed truck and from 1989-1997, he worked for Pepsi Corporation.



Larry enjoyed camping and spent many years at their seasonal campsite at Ferndale Acres in Lee, N.H., where he formed many lifelong friendships and always loved his time spent there.



He loved his family and enjoyed being all together whenever possible. He was always up for a joke, and a laugh, albeit not always appropriate, and had a great laugh. He was truthful, even when it was unpopular. He loved to have a great time and have fun.



Predeceased by his parents, Robie and Natalie Kelley; his daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Wike; grandson, John Patrick Darvell; and brother Fred Kelley.



Survived by his wife of 54 years, Priscilla Kelley; his children, son Michael Kelley and wife Eydie of Loudon, N.H., son Daniel Kelley and wife April, of Gilmanton, N.H.; son-in-law David Wike of Concord, N.H.; his grandchildren, Jeff Darvell of North Carolina, Courtney Emerson and her husband Kyle of Virginia, Victoria Kelley of Pembroke, N.H., Alexis Kelley of Pembroke, N.H., and Ashley Wike of Concord, N.H.; two great-grandchildren, Mia Emerson and Violet Darvell; his sister, Hope Mullen; and brother, Paul Kelley; nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of loving friends.



There are no formal services at this time. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the or the American Diabetes Foundation, in Larry's name.

