Lorraine Alice Hamilton of Amherst, New Hampshire, Beach Haven, New Jersey and Rancho Mirage, California died June 14, 2020 from pancreatic cancer at her home in California. She was 73 years old and a participant in the trial of a new cancer drug at NYU Langone in New York City since April 2019. She hoped that results from the trial would improve care for other patients who develop this cancer. She was with her family when she died and was blessed to meet her newest grandson Kurt, who was born on May 30, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years Ward M. Hamilton, son Ryan M. Hamilton and his wife Katie Hamilton and grandchildren Sylvie, Coralie and Kurt of Redondo Beach, CA, son Todd Hamilton and his wife Rosie Funk-Hamilton and grandson Luke of Seattle, Washington and a Sister in Law Marcia Hamilton of Fort Myers, Florida.
Lorraine was born in Englewood, NJ and raised in Ridgefield, NJ. She was the daughter of Theodore and Bertha Michaelsen. She attended Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY where she earned a BS in Sociology and Pasadena College in California where she earned her Nursing Degree. She was a member of Gamma Phi Delta Sorority at Hartwick College Her early career was in social casework for the Bergen County NJ Welfare Board, Emergency and Critical Care Nursing in California and New Jersey, School Nursing in Connecticut and New Hampshire as well as specialized nursing in New Hampshire before she retired. She was a Certified Mobile Intensive Care Unit Nurse in California.
She was an active volunteer at Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua for many years helping with fundraising during her association for student scholarships. She also served on the Bishop Guertin School Board for two terms in 2001-2007. She and her husband joined a Medical Missions for Children Team for ten days in Ecuador in 2018 that completed surgeries for 80 children with cleft palates and other oral and facial deformities. She described her participation in the mission as one of her most rewarding experiences as a nurse and caregiver.
Lorraine was a skilled crafter who loved creating unique jewelry, and knitted pieces. She had many of her works on sale at boutiques in New Hampshire, California and New Jersey. She loved the ocean having spent most summers in New Jersey on Long Beach Island at her summer home. She enjoyed extensive travel around the world before her illness. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert California.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street in Milford, NH on June 22 between the hours of 1:00pm and 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 23, 2020 at Saint Patrick Church at 34 Amherst Street, Milford, NH at 11:00am . A reception and lunch immediately following the Funeral Service at Labelle Winery, 345 NH Route 101 Amherst, NH is also planned. All gatherings will adhere to social distancing recommendations in place. Masks are required at the Funeral Home and Church. Burial is planned at the Riverside National Veterans Cemetery in Riverside, California at a later date.
Donations in her memory are sincerely appreciated to: Bishop Guertin High School, Scholarships, 194 Lund Road, Nashua, NH 03060 or Medical Missions for Children, 100 Cummings Center, Suite 128g, Beverly, MA 01915. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.