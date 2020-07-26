1/1
Lorraine A. (Brousseau) Jannery
Lorraine A. (Brousseau) Jannery, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in her home at Nashua Crossings, Nashua, N.H., after a long period of declining health.

She was born in Whitinsville, Mass., on Jan. 7, 1938, to Joseph and Jeanette (Labbe) Brousseau. She was predeceased in 2004 by her husband, George E. Jannery, her true love, after 46 years of marriage.

She is mourned by her son, Michael Jannery of Hopkinton, Mass.; her daughter and son-in-law, Susan (Jannery) Nichols and Bradford Nichols of Amherst, N.H.; her five grandchildren: Daniel, Timothy and Cecelia Nichols and Emily and Elizabeth Jannery; a sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Norman Benoit of Whitinsville; her sister-in-law, Muriel Jannery of Virginia; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, including her godsons Jonathan Jannery and Steve Benoit.

Lorraine lived in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Florida, and Maine, and made friends everywhere.

During her career, she worked as a legal secretary for law firms in Connecticut and New Hampshire. She was a gourmet cook who wrote and published her own cookbook, "Cooking for George." In her golden years, she won a national cooking contest with one of her recipes, landing her as a "calendar girl" in Benchmark's 2019 calendar.

In 1979, she and her husband founded the Souhegan Valley Chorus, which continues to this day to bring their love of music to southern New Hampshire.

During retirement, Lorraine enjoyed travel and took trips throughout the United States as well as abroad. She had an active spirit, a ready smile, and she loved to laugh. Her greatest love, however, was her family; she was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed.

Her family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at Nashua Crossings for their kindness and care.

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service at noon on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Central Cemetery, Millbury, Mass. There are no calling hours.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).

Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, Mass., is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Brigid’s Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Though I have not seen Lorraine in so many years.
I remember the times we went to St Peter’s school in NOrthbridge.
Many good memories.
DELIA Bruneau Campbell
DELIA Campbell
Classmate
July 22, 2020
To Lorraine and The Jannery Family. Thank you for accepting me in to your home and hearts so many years ago. I will always cherish the memories.
Martin Royer
Friend
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Martin Royer
