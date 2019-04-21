Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was born in Berlin on Nov. 13, 1931, to John and Marie-Louise (Cote) Arsenault. She served in the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary for 65 years.



Sr. Arsenault earned a bachelor's degree from Rivier College and master's degrees from Boston College and the University of Connecticut. She taught in elementary schools throughout New Hampshire and worked at Rivier College/University as an instructor and assistant and associate professor. She was also a clinical social worker at Catholic Charities in Nashua.



In 2010 a new Harbor Home in Nashua was named "Safe Haven - Lorraine Marie House" in her honor. She retired to St. Joseph Residence II in Manchester in June 2018.



She was predeceased by her parents and four siblings, Henry Arsenault, Lena Hansen, Rose Skaradoski and Jeanne Paulin.



The family includes nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 2-5 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. in the Resurrection Chapel of St. Marie Residence, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Resurrection Chapel. Private burial will be in Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson.



Memorial donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester, NH 03104.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements.



www.lambertfuneralhome.com.







1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
603-625-6951

