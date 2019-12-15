Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Miller, 73, of Manchester N.H., passed away on Dec. 6, 2019, after an extended illness with friends and family by her side.



Lorraine was born on Nov. 11, 1946, to Ernest Champagne and Lucille Gagne, and would be raised in Manchester, N.H., by Raymond and Lucille Gagne where she would spend the majority of her life.



Lorraine worked as a legal secretary in Manchester for many years, having met some of her dearest and closest friends along the way. Those who had the privilege of knowing her will remember her as a social, vivacious person who was always at her best when sharing the company of others. A true socialite, Lorraine loved any excuse to bring family and friends together, during the holidays or otherwise, as she had decorations for every occasion stored away.



She also loved to cook for others, especially crepes, and memories of her delicious creations or insatiable sweet tooth will not be soon forgotten. Additionally, Lorraine loved to shop, as any new item or great deal never went unnoticed with Lorraine around.



Above all, Lorraine loved her family and friends immensely, and will remain in the hearts and memories of all whose lives she touched.



Lorraine has now joined her daughter Sandra Miller Goodwin in heaven. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Bacon and her husband Daniel, as well as many extended family members and friends.



SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 2-4 p.m., with a service beginning at 4 p.m., at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 234 Hanover St., Manchester, NH.



To view Lorraine's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Lorraine Miller, 73, of Manchester N.H., passed away on Dec. 6, 2019, after an extended illness with friends and family by her side.Lorraine was born on Nov. 11, 1946, to Ernest Champagne and Lucille Gagne, and would be raised in Manchester, N.H., by Raymond and Lucille Gagne where she would spend the majority of her life.Lorraine worked as a legal secretary in Manchester for many years, having met some of her dearest and closest friends along the way. Those who had the privilege of knowing her will remember her as a social, vivacious person who was always at her best when sharing the company of others. A true socialite, Lorraine loved any excuse to bring family and friends together, during the holidays or otherwise, as she had decorations for every occasion stored away.She also loved to cook for others, especially crepes, and memories of her delicious creations or insatiable sweet tooth will not be soon forgotten. Additionally, Lorraine loved to shop, as any new item or great deal never went unnoticed with Lorraine around.Above all, Lorraine loved her family and friends immensely, and will remain in the hearts and memories of all whose lives she touched.Lorraine has now joined her daughter Sandra Miller Goodwin in heaven. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Bacon and her husband Daniel, as well as many extended family members and friends.SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 2-4 p.m., with a service beginning at 4 p.m., at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 234 Hanover St., Manchester, NH.To view Lorraine's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close