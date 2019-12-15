Lorraine Miller, 73, of Manchester N.H., passed away on Dec. 6, 2019, after an extended illness with friends and family by her side.
Lorraine was born on Nov. 11, 1946, to Ernest Champagne and Lucille Gagne, and would be raised in Manchester, N.H., by Raymond and Lucille Gagne where she would spend the majority of her life.
Lorraine worked as a legal secretary in Manchester for many years, having met some of her dearest and closest friends along the way. Those who had the privilege of knowing her will remember her as a social, vivacious person who was always at her best when sharing the company of others. A true socialite, Lorraine loved any excuse to bring family and friends together, during the holidays or otherwise, as she had decorations for every occasion stored away.
She also loved to cook for others, especially crepes, and memories of her delicious creations or insatiable sweet tooth will not be soon forgotten. Additionally, Lorraine loved to shop, as any new item or great deal never went unnoticed with Lorraine around.
Above all, Lorraine loved her family and friends immensely, and will remain in the hearts and memories of all whose lives she touched.
Lorraine has now joined her daughter Sandra Miller Goodwin in heaven. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Bacon and her husband Daniel, as well as many extended family members and friends.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 2-4 p.m., with a service beginning at 4 p.m., at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 234 Hanover St., Manchester, NH.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019