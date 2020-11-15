1/1
Lorraine C. (Dionne) Gallagher
1930 - 2020
Lorraine C. (Dionne) Gallagher, age 90, died at The Birches in Concord, NH. She was the wife of the late Bernard F. Gallagher with whom she shared forty-six years of marriage.

She was born in Manchester on October 4, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Ernest J. and Claire I. (Juneau) Dionne. Lorraine was a graduate of Manchester West High School, Class of 1949. She was employed as a bookkeeper for NH Eye Associates and Howe, Riley & Howe CPA firm for many years.

Lorraine volunteered at the Palace Theatre as an usher, The Silver Stars, Forever Young Chorus, and the YWCA "Business Girls Group". She was a CCD Teacher at St. Patrick's and St. Edmund's Church. Lorraine was also a member of the NH Dental Assistant's Association.

She is survived by her two daughters, Joan Gallagher and Claire Gallagher; two grandsons, Alexander and Zachary Gallagher. Lorraine was also predeceased by her grandson, Evan Schwager in 2008 and her granddaughter, Casey Guild in 2016.

A Funeral Mass for Lorraine will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10AM at Saint Raphael Parish, 103 Walker Street, Manchester. Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10AM at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or call 800-272-3900 or St. Raphael's Parish.

To view Lorraine's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit, www.phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
NOV
23
Burial
10:00 - 10:30 AM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

November 13, 2020
Lorraine was a shining light to all who had the honor of being with her everyday. She was a wonderful loving woman who will be missed by all of us at the Birches. Rest in peace and make the other angels smile with your sense of humor.
Dayle Wollert
Friend
November 13, 2020
Lorraine was a wonderful person. I first met Lorraine when I filled the position she vacated when she decided to retire from her accounting position at NH Eye Associates. I could never say I replaced Lorraine because she was one of a kind. Two years after she left people would still say to me well Lorraine did it this way. She was a tough act to follow. I trained with Lorraine for 8 weeks before she retired. I learned so much from her. She was very efficient and a stickler for detail. She was also very funny. I loved her laugh. Rest in Peace Lorraine. You worked hard your whole life. Now it is time for you to rest.
Gisele Boudette
Friend
November 13, 2020
My all time favorite and beautiful Aunt Lorraine. I will miss her smile, laughter and humorous jokes. RIP Love, Laurie
Laurie Deneau
Family
