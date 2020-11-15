Lorraine was a wonderful person. I first met Lorraine when I filled the position she vacated when she decided to retire from her accounting position at NH Eye Associates. I could never say I replaced Lorraine because she was one of a kind. Two years after she left people would still say to me well Lorraine did it this way. She was a tough act to follow. I trained with Lorraine for 8 weeks before she retired. I learned so much from her. She was very efficient and a stickler for detail. She was also very funny. I loved her laugh. Rest in Peace Lorraine. You worked hard your whole life. Now it is time for you to rest.

Gisele Boudette

Friend