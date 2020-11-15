Lorraine C. (Dionne) Gallagher, age 90, died at The Birches in Concord, NH. She was the wife of the late Bernard F. Gallagher with whom she shared forty-six years of marriage.
She was born in Manchester on October 4, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Ernest J. and Claire I. (Juneau) Dionne. Lorraine was a graduate of Manchester West High School, Class of 1949. She was employed as a bookkeeper for NH Eye Associates and Howe, Riley & Howe CPA firm for many years.
Lorraine volunteered at the Palace Theatre as an usher, The Silver Stars, Forever Young Chorus, and the YWCA "Business Girls Group". She was a CCD Teacher at St. Patrick's and St. Edmund's Church. Lorraine was also a member of the NH Dental Assistant's Association.
She is survived by her two daughters, Joan Gallagher and Claire Gallagher; two grandsons, Alexander and Zachary Gallagher. Lorraine was also predeceased by her grandson, Evan Schwager in 2008 and her granddaughter, Casey Guild in 2016.
A Funeral Mass for Lorraine will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10AM at Saint Raphael Parish, 103 Walker Street, Manchester. Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10AM at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or call 800-272-3900 or St. Raphael's Parish.
To view Lorraine's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit, www.phaneuf.net