AUBURN - Lorraine Chambers, 80, of Auburn and formerly of Merrimack, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Hackett Hill Healthcare Center in Manchester after a period of declining health.
Born in Cambridge, Mass., on June 11, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Tully) Gendron.
Lorraine worked for many years as a nurse's assistant and activities director at the Hunt Home in Nashua. She was an avid fan of all New England sports, and in her spare time enjoyed sewing, crocheting and doing crafts.
She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Harvey D. Chambers Jr., who died on Aug. 12, 2016; and her brothers, Edward and Charles Gendron.
Family members include two sons, Daniel Chambers and his wife Jeanne of Merrimack, and David Chambers and his wife Leslie of Auburn; a daughter, Theresa MacDonald of Littleton; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Lillian Gendron of Tewksbury, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated from Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to at or the Nashua Humane Society.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 30, 2019