Lorraine D. (Beland) Descoteaux, 89, of Manchester died March 31, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on April 7, 1930, she was the daughter of Leo and Bernadette (Levasseur) Beland. She was educated in the Manchester school system.
Lorraine enjoyed playing bingo and ballroom dancing. She cherished time spent with family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henri Descoteaux in 1978, her son, Richard Descoteaux in 2016 and her sister, Pauline Beaulieu.
Family members include her daughters, Doris Bonenfant and husband Michael of Manchester, Lisa Gagnon and husband Michael of Derry; thwo sons, Ronald Descoteaux and wife Beverly of Bedford, Jean Descoteaux and wife Susan of Dunbarton; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 166 S. River Rd, #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 2, 2020