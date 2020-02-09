Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sr. Lorraine Doucet. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM St. George Manor 357 Island Pond Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Prayer Service 3:30 PM St. George Manor 357 Island Pond Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. George Manor 357 Island Pond Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sr. Lorraine Doucet (Sr. Mary Lucien of the Cross) of the Sisters of Holy Cross passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 81.



She was born in Manchester on May 15, 1938, to Lucien and Lorette (Lemay) Doucet. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross and pronounced her final vows in 1968.



Sr. Lorraine was a junior high teacher in New Hampshire and Connecticut. In 1967, she was an Associate Professor of Biology at Notre Dame College in Manchester and she became a Ph.D. candidate at Clark University, Worcester, Mass. Upon receiving her degree, she returned to Notre Dame College as Associate Professor of Biology and later was named Chair and Professor of Biology.



In 1986, she was hired by UNHM as Associate Professor of Biology, Laboratory Supervisor and Environmental Safety Supervisor. In 2000, she received the Dean's Award from UNH in recognition of her "excellence of service to the greater Manchester Community and the University of New Hampshire." This award is presented to the faculty member who most exemplifies the mission of the university. She remained at UNH until her retirement in 2012.



Those who knew Sr. Lorraine in her young days will remember her love of tennis.



She was predeceased by her parents.



The family includes her faithful caregiver and cousin, Marc Doucet, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday (2/12) from 2 to 4 p.m. with prayers at 3:30 p.m. at St. George Manor, 357 Island Pond Rd., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday (2/13) at 10 a.m. at St. George Manor.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Holy Cross Development Office Fund and sent to Sisters of Holy Cross, 365 Island Pond Rd. Manchester, NH 03109.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements.







