Born in Farmington on Aug. 16, 1943, she was the daughter of Fred and Eleanor (Babb) Currier, former owners of Currier's Garage.



Lorraine spent her childhood in Farmington, and graduated from Farmington High School in 1961. She continued her education at Plymouth State College, where she met lifelong friends Judy Swanson and Ann Laforce. She graduated in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in education.



After graduating from Plymouth State College, she taught at Tilton-Northfield High school for three years. She then went on to teach for 27 1/2 years at Nute High School, where she also served as principal for 10 of those years, and coached softball. She loved her teaching career. Lorraine was inducted into the Nute High School Wall of Distinction in 2008, as an honorary member, for her contributions and dedication to Nute High School.



She will be well remembered for how she looked out for her family, friends, and neighbors, as well as her love of the seaside, ice coffees, and greyhounds.



Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved husband of 41 1/2 years, Carleton "Carly" McBride.



Family members include two daughters, Amanda Meddock and husband Clif of Winchester, Calif., and Allyson and Michael Collins of Park City, Utah; a special granddaughter, Marissa M. Meddock of Winchester, Calif.; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



SERVICES: There are no services as per her request.



Memorial donations may be made to Cocheco Valley Humane Society, 262 County Farm, Dover, N.H. 03820 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, Mass. 02451.



