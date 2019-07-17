Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine E. Skeffington. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Joseph's Cathedral 145 Lowell Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Lorraine E. Skeffington, 83, died July 9, 2019.



Born in Goffstown on Jan. 25, 1936, she was the daughter of Helene (Daneault) and Henri Plourde.



In 1955, she graduated from Goffstown High School. Lorraine played on the basketball team and was a member of Future Homemakers of America.



Lorraine took adult education classes in woodworking and nutrition. Lorraine served the students and teachers of Manchester School District as a cafeteria worker for more than 25 years before retiring in 1998.



A lifelong, devoted Catholic, Lorraine was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help for more than 40 years; a member of the Ladies Guild; and a supporter of the Precious Blood Monastery. After moving to Mobile, Ala., in 2015, she was a member of Our Savior Catholic Church.



Family members include her son, Patrick J. Skeffington; three daughters, Jayne L. Cavanaugh, Jo-Ann Skeffington-Debski, and Brenda L. Skeffington; five grandchildren, Garrett, Myles, Rachel, Noelani and Larissa Debski; four great-grandchildren, Emmarie, Skylar, Liam and Dominic; and nieces and nephews.



Lorraine was predeceased by John H. Skeffington, her husband of 57 years; her son, Jon H. Skeffington; her sisters, Simonne Plourde, Jeanne Pare, Claire Rogers, Teresa Wheeler, Germaine Gilbert and Laurette Glaude; and her brothers, Joseph, Bruno and Robert Plourde.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, July 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph's Cathedral, 145 Lowell St., Manchester, with entombment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund or the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery.



Visit



