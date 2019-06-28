Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine E. VanUden. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Lorraine E. (Houle) Van Uden, 86, of Bedford, passed away on June 24, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on July 15, 1932, she was the daughter of George and Eva (Helie) Houle.



She was a graduate of the Villa Augustina School in Goffstown, and the Nashua Memorial Nursing School.



Lorraine worked at Sacred Heart Hospital and then Catholic Medical Center as an RN for more than 20 years. After her hospital nursing career, she then worked for Dartmouth-Hitchcock and AIG Insurance as a medical case manager.



She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, reading, the beach and the lake.



Throughout her life, Lorraine always found ways to help people. She was a true lady and will be sorely missed by her family. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Catholic Medical Center for providing Lorraine with compassionate care during her recent illness.



Family members include her husband of 58 years, John F. Van Uden; two sons, Michael Van Uden and his wife Rose and their two children, Kristen and Andrew of Manchester, and Thomas Van Uden of Manchester; a daughter, Kathleen Van Uden of Manchester; a sister-in-law, Nancy Van Uden-Tomaini of Bedford; cousins; and her faithful canine companion, Austin.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .



