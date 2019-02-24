Lorraine Elizabeth (Simmons) Dunlop, 94, passed away February 19, 2019, at home. Strong as steel, she chose to carry only good memories with her and was poetic and pragmatic, smart and funny, loving and loved.
Born in Belmont to Alonzo and Margie (Taylor) Simmons, Lorraine graduated from Laconia High School in 1942. She worked at the Guild Northern Mills Needle Shop, sold Avon and was a bookkeeper for Dunlop Homes.
Lorraine was a member of Tilton's Trinity Episcopal Church, Tilton-Northfield BPW and Neighbor to Neighbor.
Lorraine is survived by her son, David Dunlop of New London; daughters, Linda Gallant of Tilton and Ann Koniszewski of Center Harbor; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three nieces and many friends. Lorraine was predeceased by her parents; her husband, John R. H. Dunlop Sr; her son, John R. H. Dunlop Jr; her grandson John Neunzer; her brother, Charles; and her sister, Elsie.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at Laconia's Union Cemetery in the spring.
Donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to Habitat for Humanity, New Hampshire Capital Region HFH (NH), PO Box 862, Concord, NH 03302.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2019