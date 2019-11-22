Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care 1001 S Hickory St Melbourne , FL 32901 (321)-724-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

PALM BAY, Fla. - Lorraine (Sullivan) "Lori" Errigo, 66, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, during the loving vigilance of her husband Michael in the Health First William Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay.



Born in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 16, 1953, she was the ninth child of 10 and seventh daughter of the late John J. and Lorraine (Mooney) Sullivan.



Lori graduated from Memorial High School in Manchester, N.H., where she was recognized among the best-dressed, the class clowns, and the witty.



Her caring nature made her a beloved at-home nanny to several children, as well as an adored caregiver at Century Oaks Assisted Living facility. Lori and her husband, Michael, built a home known for her home-cooked meals, creative decor, warm welcomes, and love. Lori and Michael enjoyed their time together boating, riding motorcycles, and vacationing on the beach. Lori's greatest joys came from being a loving mother to their daughters and nana to their grandchildren.



Family members include her beloved husband, Michael; her daughters, Sarah (Lucas) and her husband Philip McGrath of Merrimack, N.H., Sabrina and her husband Josh Halberg of Lake Mary, and Kristina Errigo and her family of Melbourne; her grandchildren, Lucas, Cameron, Ariana, Mario, and Jenna Lorraine; her siblings, Mary and husband Phil Nickson of Lake Wales, Sister Patricia Sullivan of Biddeford, Maine, and Kathleen Sullivan, Margaret Chiasson, Joan and husband Rene Flurey, Eileen Sullivan, and Edward and wife Linda Sullivan, all of Manchester, N.H.; an uncle; an aunt; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



Lori was predeceased by two brothers, John "Jack" and Christopher Sullivan.



The family would like to thank the caregivers of William Childs Hospice House for their compassionate care of Lori and the support they gave to her family and friends.



SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Humane Society in honor of Lori's love of dogs, especially her affectionate Yorkie, Mollie and grand puppy, Riley.



Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Road, Palm Bay, Fla., 321-724-2224, is in charge of arrangements.



