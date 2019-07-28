Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Church 200 Pleasant St. Epping , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine F. Downing, 79, of Fremont, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston, Mass.



She was born in Brentwood, N.H., on December 15, 1939, daughter of the late Urban W. and Beatrice Louise (Anderson) Metevier. Lorraine grew up in Fremont and attended the local schools. She was a graduate of Sanborn Seminary class of 1957. After raising her family, she went to nursing school at the NH Technical College in Manchester and worked for the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and then for several years as a nursing supervisor at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood.



Lorraine enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Fremont Garden Club. She was an avid Red Sox fan and loved spending time with her family.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Downing of Fremont, N.H., and seven children, Theresa Blades and husband Donald of Fremont, David Downing and wife Wendy of Fremont, Mark Downing and Annmarie Liddell of Northwood, Patty Stevens and husband Mike of Pembroke, Maine, Pam Valley of Fremont, John Downing Jr. and wife Darlene of Fremont, Lorraine Porter and husband Butch of Fremont; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her brother, Ronald Metevier and wife Nancy of Raymond, N.H.; her sister, Jean Wylie and husband Robert of Leominster, Mass.; several nieces and nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on July 29, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St. in Raymond, NH. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on July 30, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, 200 Pleasant St., Epping, NH. Burial will follow in Village Cemetery in Fremont, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the St. Joseph Church, 200 Pleasant St., Epping, NH 03042.



