Lorraine Fifield, 80, of Manchester, NH, passed away after a lengthy illness on April 17, 2019, with her family by her side.



She was born in Manchester, N.H., to the late Leo and Gisele (Courchesne) Blanchette on December 19, 1938.



She was raised and educated in Manchester, and spent the majority of her career as a credit manager at W.F. Schonland. She later worked in the social service department at the VA Medical Center after retirement.



Lorraine was a lifelong New York Yankees fan, an avid reader, enjoyed going to the casino, watching Broadway plays, and was a phenomenal cook.



She was predeceased by her beloved son, Scott Fifield.



Lorraine leaves behind her darling husband Paul B. Fifield; cherished daughters Joni Merritt, and Robin Plamondon and her husband Mike; precious granddaughters Jessica Miller and late husband Nate, and Allison Palmgren and her husband Andy; great-granddaughter Giselle Miller; loving sister Lucille Ketchum and her husband (Rick) and dog Brady.



SERVICES: A gathering will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium on Monday April 22, 2019, at 2 p.m., with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Burial at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery will take place privately at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517.



To view Lorraine's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777

