Lorraine (Gelinas) (Pouliot) Noviello
Lorraine (Gelinas) (Pouliot) Noviello, 89, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester.

Born in Manchester, New Hampshire on April 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William and Laura (Riel) Gelinas. Lorraine spent her earlier years in Manchester and Scarborough, Maine where she graduated from Scarborough High School in 1948 and was a lifelong resident of the New England area.

Lorraine was employed by Arthur D. Little Inc. of Cambridge, MA for seventeen years until her retirement. She loved her family, was an avid reader, enjoyed art in all forms and loved to write and travel.

She leaves her five children, Sherree Lamb of Ramona, OK, Linda Stankiewicz and her husband, Barry of Pelham, Ronald Pouliot and his wife, Denise of Linesville, PA, Jon Pouliot and his wife, Rosemary of Manchester and Randall Pouliot and his wife, Lori of Tulsa, OK. She was also predeceased by her beloved brother, William Gelinas and her daughter-in-law, Sue Pouliot.

ARRANGEMENTS: Funeral services for Lorraine were privately held at the convenience of her family.

Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Lorraine's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 11, 2020.
