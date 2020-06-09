Lorraine J. Pineau
1932 - 2020
Lorraine J. Pineau, 88, of Hooksett NH, passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2020 at the Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Manchester, NH. She was born on March 14, 1932 to Conrad & Gabrielle (Joliceur) Raiche and would later marry the late Francis Pineau, with whom she shared almost 50 years of loving marriage.

A lifelong resident of New Hampshire, Lorraine would eventually devote her career to helping others as a registered nurse and enjoyed over 40 years in nursing. She spent many years in the Elliot health system as well as Manchester Urology.

Lorraine loved to travel and cruise the world with her beloved husband Francis, as they spent many years enjoying the Caribbean and other areas at sea. She also was an avid reader, loved to garden and developed a keen skill for crossword puzzles throughout her life.

She has now joined her husband in heaven, and is survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Lorraine will be laid to rest in a private service with family at a later date.

Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

To view Lorraine's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.
