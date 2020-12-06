Lorraine L. Simon, 83, of Goffstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, surrounded by her loving daughters.
Born in Manchester, she is the daughter of the late George and Mary Rose (Chavalier) LaPlante. Raised and educated in Manchester, Lorraine was a graduate of Notre Dame School of Nursing. A compassionate and kind nurse, Lorraine tenderly cared for her patients at hospitals around New England, most notably, Catholic Medical Center.
A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Lorraine's family was paramount in her life. She cherished time spent with her daughters and their families. Lorraine enjoyed puzzles and a variety of crafts. She lovingly knitted and quilted blankets for her family and friends. A devoted member of her community, Lorraine volunteered at local churches, breast cancer fundraisers, and, when her daughters were young, the Girl Scouts. Lorraine will be best remembered for her kind heart, humor, and love of family.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Rodolphe Simon, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage; three daughters, Pamela Baker of Manchester, Audrey Seaman of Homer, Alaska, and Heidi Letko of Denver, Colorado; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
ARRANGEMENTS: Lorraine's Memorial and Committal Services will be announced in the springtime. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH. To view Lorraine's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
.