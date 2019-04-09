Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Lorraine M. (Henderson) Eglody, 72, of Manchester and Hernando, Fla., passed away in the home of her daughter in Auburn surrounded by her loved ones, after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Beverly, Mass., on Nov. 2, 1946, she was the daughter of Earl and Grace (Clark) Henderson of Hamilton, Mass., where she grew up with her four siblings. She then met and married her husband of 46 years, Louis M. Eglody and settled in Manchester, where they remained until 2004.



In her 20s she worked at the Manchester Merchants National Bank in mortgaging and the first generation of credit cards. In 1976, Lorraine joined her husband in expanding his business Lou's Floor Coverings, which they operated together for more than 35 years in Manchester and Hooksett.



Lorraine's loving and generous nature was evident in her volunteer work at the Manchester YWCA, helping other women and underprivileged children, instructing aerobics, and starting the "Shape Up Shop." Lorraine was also active with the First Congregational Church in Manchester as a lay minister, assisting the elderly, and an active member of the Women's Union.



In 2005, "Louie and Lorrie" built a home in Hernando, Fla., and Lorraine took a sales position at Accent Tile and Carpet.



She loved the outdoors, her favorite place being her camp on Sebago Lake around the campfire with friends and family. She loved hiking, yard sailing, camping, fishing, yard work, cribbage, scrabble and especially keeping things clean and organized! She was the definition of a "social butterfly" and dearly loved by all that knew her.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis Eglody in 2011.



Family members include two children, a son, Michael Eglody of Hooksett, and a daughter, Michele Eglody and her fiance, George Georgopoulos, of Auburn; four siblings, Earl Henderson Jr. of Lansing, Mich., Beverly Young and her husband, Paul Young, of West Newbury, Mass., Charlotte Henderson of Inverness, Fla., and Deborah Carmichael and her husband, Dennis, of Lansing, Mich.; two sisters-in-law, Shari Fedin and husband, Joseph, of Billings, Mont., and Kristi Eglody of Manchester; and nieces and nephews. Lorraine was also grateful to love and be loved by her close companion, Terry "Max" Sanders during her last years amongst us.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A memorial service is Thursday at 10 a.m. in First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National



To leave a message of condolence, visit



MANCHESTER - Lorraine M. (Henderson) Eglody, 72, of Manchester and Hernando, Fla., passed away in the home of her daughter in Auburn surrounded by her loved ones, after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer.Born in Beverly, Mass., on Nov. 2, 1946, she was the daughter of Earl and Grace (Clark) Henderson of Hamilton, Mass., where she grew up with her four siblings. She then met and married her husband of 46 years, Louis M. Eglody and settled in Manchester, where they remained until 2004.In her 20s she worked at the Manchester Merchants National Bank in mortgaging and the first generation of credit cards. In 1976, Lorraine joined her husband in expanding his business Lou's Floor Coverings, which they operated together for more than 35 years in Manchester and Hooksett.Lorraine's loving and generous nature was evident in her volunteer work at the Manchester YWCA, helping other women and underprivileged children, instructing aerobics, and starting the "Shape Up Shop." Lorraine was also active with the First Congregational Church in Manchester as a lay minister, assisting the elderly, and an active member of the Women's Union.In 2005, "Louie and Lorrie" built a home in Hernando, Fla., and Lorraine took a sales position at Accent Tile and Carpet.She loved the outdoors, her favorite place being her camp on Sebago Lake around the campfire with friends and family. She loved hiking, yard sailing, camping, fishing, yard work, cribbage, scrabble and especially keeping things clean and organized! She was the definition of a "social butterfly" and dearly loved by all that knew her.She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis Eglody in 2011.Family members include two children, a son, Michael Eglody of Hooksett, and a daughter, Michele Eglody and her fiance, George Georgopoulos, of Auburn; four siblings, Earl Henderson Jr. of Lansing, Mich., Beverly Young and her husband, Paul Young, of West Newbury, Mass., Charlotte Henderson of Inverness, Fla., and Deborah Carmichael and her husband, Dennis, of Lansing, Mich.; two sisters-in-law, Shari Fedin and husband, Joseph, of Billings, Mont., and Kristi Eglody of Manchester; and nieces and nephews. Lorraine was also grateful to love and be loved by her close companion, Terry "Max" Sanders during her last years amongst us.SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A memorial service is Thursday at 10 a.m. in First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at https://donate.nationalbreastcancer.org To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close