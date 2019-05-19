Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine M. Gagnon. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Catherine Church 207 Hemlock Street Manchester , NH View Map Committal 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM Mount Calvary Cemetery 474 Goffstown Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine M. (Soucy) Gagnon, 88, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Villa Crest Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Gideon and Yvonne (Benoit) Soucy. A lifelong resident of Manchester, Lorraine was a graduate of the former St. Joseph High School. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Norman Gagnon, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage, and her sister, Rachel Poulin. She worked many years in food services for Central High School.



A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Lorraine's family was the center of her life. She cherished time spent with family and many dear friends. For many years, Lorraine and her late husband, Norman, loved to square dance. They also wintered in Florida near her parents and sister, and she summered in Raymond. In her later years, Lorraine enjoyed line dancing, and will be best remembered for her kind heart and love of family.



Lorraine is survived by her son, Brooks D. Gagnon and wife Elizabeth H. of Hampton; two daughters, Debra (Gagnon) and husband James Allen of Arizona, and Jodi (Gagnon) and husband Robert Olivier of Raymond; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two nieces.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Catherine's Church, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester on Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Committal to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lorraine's memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.



To view Lorraine's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



