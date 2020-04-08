Lorraine Rousseau was 86 years young when she passed away (or as mom would put it "going home") on April 3, 2020.
Lorraine was a lifelong resident of Manchester. A wife and partner to Donald Rousseau together they operated Dickey Boy Canteen for 45 years in the greater Manchester area.
Blessed with 5 girls and 9 boys (it was all hands on deck) Steve, Cookie, Richard, Donnie, Willie, Albie, Jackie, Ray, Joanne, Bobby, John, Germaine, Jacques, Bernadette. 20 grandchildren 8 great grandchildren.
Our mother was a warrior when it came to her family. She was beautiful, funny, and witty one who touched many lives in many different ways, and they too have great memories of our mother.
We will miss the morning coffee, stories, and good old gossip.
With love from all of us
Services will be announced at a later date. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial and updated service information, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 8, 2020