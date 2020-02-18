Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine P. (Leclerc) Lessard. View Sign Service Information Fleury-Patry Funeral Home 72 High Street Berlin , NH 03570 (603)-752-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine P. (Leclerc) Lessard, 91, Goffstown and formally of Berlin, passed away on Friday February 14, 2020 in Goffstown at the Hillsboro Country Nursing Home. She was born in Berlin on May 20, 1928 to Napoleon and Celina (Bourque) Leclerc.



Lorraine lived in Berlin for most of her life, moving to the Manchester area in 2012 to be closer to family. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and married Robert Lessard. She was a communicant at St. Joseph Catholic Church and later St. Anne Church of Good Shephard Parish. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and visiting with friends and family, and she loved to listen to country music. Lorraine had a heart of gold and she lived life to the fullest. She was fun loving and enjoyed making people laugh



Lorraine is predeceased by her parents, husband Robert Lessard, two daughters Doreen Bilodeau and Claudette Devoid, two sisters, Doris Leblond and Jeannette Croteau, and two brothers Robert Leclerc Sr. and George Leclerc Sr. She is survived by two daughters, Rachel Hogan of Goffstown, NH and Tammy Lessard of Nashville, TN, five grandchildren, Tracy, Matthew, Adam, Jacob, and Lauren, three great-grandchildren, Reagan, Adam, and Alex, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be a memorial service at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High St. Berlin, NH on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Kieran Cemetery in Berlin. Those who wish may make donations in lieu of flowers to The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire 545 NH-101, Bedford, NH 03110 or Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park, Merrimack, NH 03054. To share memories and condolences go to

Lorraine P. (Leclerc) Lessard, 91, Goffstown and formally of Berlin, passed away on Friday February 14, 2020 in Goffstown at the Hillsboro Country Nursing Home. She was born in Berlin on May 20, 1928 to Napoleon and Celina (Bourque) Leclerc.Lorraine lived in Berlin for most of her life, moving to the Manchester area in 2012 to be closer to family. She graduated from Notre Dame High School and married Robert Lessard. She was a communicant at St. Joseph Catholic Church and later St. Anne Church of Good Shephard Parish. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and visiting with friends and family, and she loved to listen to country music. Lorraine had a heart of gold and she lived life to the fullest. She was fun loving and enjoyed making people laughLorraine is predeceased by her parents, husband Robert Lessard, two daughters Doreen Bilodeau and Claudette Devoid, two sisters, Doris Leblond and Jeannette Croteau, and two brothers Robert Leclerc Sr. and George Leclerc Sr. She is survived by two daughters, Rachel Hogan of Goffstown, NH and Tammy Lessard of Nashville, TN, five grandchildren, Tracy, Matthew, Adam, Jacob, and Lauren, three great-grandchildren, Reagan, Adam, and Alex, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.There will be a memorial service at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High St. Berlin, NH on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Kieran Cemetery in Berlin. Those who wish may make donations in lieu of flowers to The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire 545 NH-101, Bedford, NH 03110 or Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park, Merrimack, NH 03054. To share memories and condolences go to www.Fleury-Patry.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close