Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Patricia Russo. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Service 10:00 AM St Lawrence Goffstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Lorraine Patricia (Lamothe) Russo passed away on Jan. 9, 2020.



Born in Nashua on Jan. 20, 1935, she was the daughter of Cecile Desrochers. She spent several weeks in Moore Hospital, Goffstown. She was soon adopted by her biological aunt and uncle, Anita and Phillip Lamothe. Her parents doted on her and she was the center of their world. She was an incredibly gifted child in dance, she played the piano and the accordion, and always excelled in school. Her father was an avid gardener and a caring, compassionate man. Her mother was progressive for her time and attended Rivier College for administration and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital.



Lorraine attended Plymouth State College for teaching and then she met her husband Pietro Russo, an immigrant from Naples, Italy, who she was teaching to speak English. They were married for 21 years and had three children, Philip Vincent Russo, 1957 to 2006; Vincent Peter Russo, 1959 to 1994; and Anita Carmela Russo, born in 1964.



Lorraine went back to school at Rivier College to finish her bachelor's degree in sociology when Anita began grade school and went on to get her master's degree in business administration at Antioch College when her daughter went to high school.



She was the director of social services at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for 19 years when she decided to take a risk and start her own business caring for people in a homey environment and she established The Villager, an assisted living facility, in downtown Goffstown in 1986.



Lorraine was a powerful force and an incredibly compassionate person who would take people in who needed care or meals. She was a lover of animals and always made sure that people's pets were also welcome at The Villager. Her daughter worked at The Villager for a brief time as an aide and her grandson, Christopher Kelliher, grew up at The Villager spending time after school and sleepovers with friends. He and his grandmother, whom he called "Gig", had a special bond. He worked there in the summers as he grew up. He attended Goffstown High School and even did an internship at The Villager during his college years at Loyola University.



When he graduated college, he went on to work with his grandmother to learn the business from her and see if it was his passion. They worked closely together from 2012 until her retirement in 2018. Lorraine remained at The Villager until her passing.



Lorraine was a powerful, strong, independent woman, who also had a flair for interior design. She was loved by many and respected by all.



Family members include her daughter, Anita O'Brien and her husband Michael O'Brien; her grandchild, Christopher Joseph Kelliher and his fiancee Kim Bourgoin; her ex-husband Pietro Russo; and many friends, most importantly Polly Martel, Linda and Bill Coker, Maryellen and an incredible legacy of how to ensure seniors are treated with respect in a loving, caring and home environment.



Lorraine Russo, my mother, was a force and she will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on.



.



SERVICES: A service is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown followed by a celebration of life in the Partridge Lane clubhouse at Medvil Cooperative, Goffstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Rescue League or reach out to a senior in your neighborhood, talk to them, shovel their driveway, bring them a meal or just show a little care and compassion.



For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit



GOFFSTOWN - Lorraine Patricia (Lamothe) Russo passed away on Jan. 9, 2020.Born in Nashua on Jan. 20, 1935, she was the daughter of Cecile Desrochers. She spent several weeks in Moore Hospital, Goffstown. She was soon adopted by her biological aunt and uncle, Anita and Phillip Lamothe. Her parents doted on her and she was the center of their world. She was an incredibly gifted child in dance, she played the piano and the accordion, and always excelled in school. Her father was an avid gardener and a caring, compassionate man. Her mother was progressive for her time and attended Rivier College for administration and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital.Lorraine attended Plymouth State College for teaching and then she met her husband Pietro Russo, an immigrant from Naples, Italy, who she was teaching to speak English. They were married for 21 years and had three children, Philip Vincent Russo, 1957 to 2006; Vincent Peter Russo, 1959 to 1994; and Anita Carmela Russo, born in 1964.Lorraine went back to school at Rivier College to finish her bachelor's degree in sociology when Anita began grade school and went on to get her master's degree in business administration at Antioch College when her daughter went to high school.She was the director of social services at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for 19 years when she decided to take a risk and start her own business caring for people in a homey environment and she established The Villager, an assisted living facility, in downtown Goffstown in 1986.Lorraine was a powerful force and an incredibly compassionate person who would take people in who needed care or meals. She was a lover of animals and always made sure that people's pets were also welcome at The Villager. Her daughter worked at The Villager for a brief time as an aide and her grandson, Christopher Kelliher, grew up at The Villager spending time after school and sleepovers with friends. He and his grandmother, whom he called "Gig", had a special bond. He worked there in the summers as he grew up. He attended Goffstown High School and even did an internship at The Villager during his college years at Loyola University.When he graduated college, he went on to work with his grandmother to learn the business from her and see if it was his passion. They worked closely together from 2012 until her retirement in 2018. Lorraine remained at The Villager until her passing.Lorraine was a powerful, strong, independent woman, who also had a flair for interior design. She was loved by many and respected by all.Family members include her daughter, Anita O'Brien and her husband Michael O'Brien; her grandchild, Christopher Joseph Kelliher and his fiancee Kim Bourgoin; her ex-husband Pietro Russo; and many friends, most importantly Polly Martel, Linda and Bill Coker, Maryellen and an incredible legacy of how to ensure seniors are treated with respect in a loving, caring and home environment.Lorraine Russo, my mother, was a force and she will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on.SERVICES: A service is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown followed by a celebration of life in the Partridge Lane clubhouse at Medvil Cooperative, Goffstown.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Rescue League or reach out to a senior in your neighborhood, talk to them, shovel their driveway, bring them a meal or just show a little care and compassion.For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close