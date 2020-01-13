Lorraine (Villemure) Perkins (1937 - 2020)
  • "My sister in law was a careing loving person. She deeply..."
    - Rita Villemure
  • "Thoughts and prayers going to the family to find comfort..."
    - Denise Labrie
  • "Thoughts and prayers for your family"
    - Arline Day
MANCHESTER - Lorraine (Villemure) Perkins, 82, of Manchester, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 6, 2020, in Ridgewood Center, Bedford.

Born in Manchester on Sept. 22, 1937, she was the daughter of Theophile and Lillian (Gilibert) Villemure. She was a lifelong resident of the West Side of Manchester.

Lorraine worked several years as the "shoe girl" at Bee Bee Shoe Co. She later operated a daycare from her home and worked at Dunkin' Donuts shops in Manchester and Milford for many years.

She enjoyed playing games with her family, going to Foxwoods casino and attending the Cashin Senior Center. She was welcoming and willing to lend an ear to all people during good times and bad. Her home was always the meeting place for family and friends. She will be remembered for many good things and for her smile.

She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Joseph L. Perkins in 1997; and a brother, Raymond Villemure.

Family members include four children, Joseph Perkins and spouse, Sin-Young, of Memphis, Tenn., Daniel Perkins and spouse, Nick Boca, and Robert Perkins and spouse, Jessica, all of Manchester, and Shan Lavoie and spouse, Mark, of Claremont; four grandchildren, Marc Perkins, Chase Perkins, Viveanna Lopez and Eva Segal; a sister, Sister Rita Villemure PM of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mount Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.

To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
