Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Marie Church 378 Notre Dame Ave. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Lorraine (Villemure) Perkins, 82, of Manchester, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 6, 2020, in Ridgewood Center, Bedford.



Born in Manchester on Sept. 22, 1937, she was the daughter of Theophile and Lillian (Gilibert) Villemure. She was a lifelong resident of the West Side of Manchester.



Lorraine worked several years as the "shoe girl" at Bee Bee Shoe Co. She later operated a daycare from her home and worked at Dunkin' Donuts shops in Manchester and Milford for many years.



She enjoyed playing games with her family, going to Foxwoods casino and attending the Cashin Senior Center. She was welcoming and willing to lend an ear to all people during good times and bad. Her home was always the meeting place for family and friends. She will be remembered for many good things and for her smile.



She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Joseph L. Perkins in 1997; and a brother, Raymond Villemure.



Family members include four children, Joseph Perkins and spouse, Sin-Young, of Memphis, Tenn., Daniel Perkins and spouse, Nick Boca, and Robert Perkins and spouse, Jessica, all of Manchester, and Shan Lavoie and spouse, Mark, of Claremont; four grandchildren, Marc Perkins, Chase Perkins, Viveanna Lopez and Eva Segal; a sister, Sister Rita Villemure PM of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mount Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



MANCHESTER - Lorraine (Villemure) Perkins, 82, of Manchester, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 6, 2020, in Ridgewood Center, Bedford.Born in Manchester on Sept. 22, 1937, she was the daughter of Theophile and Lillian (Gilibert) Villemure. She was a lifelong resident of the West Side of Manchester.Lorraine worked several years as the "shoe girl" at Bee Bee Shoe Co. She later operated a daycare from her home and worked at Dunkin' Donuts shops in Manchester and Milford for many years.She enjoyed playing games with her family, going to Foxwoods casino and attending the Cashin Senior Center. She was welcoming and willing to lend an ear to all people during good times and bad. Her home was always the meeting place for family and friends. She will be remembered for many good things and for her smile.She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Joseph L. Perkins in 1997; and a brother, Raymond Villemure.Family members include four children, Joseph Perkins and spouse, Sin-Young, of Memphis, Tenn., Daniel Perkins and spouse, Nick Boca, and Robert Perkins and spouse, Jessica, all of Manchester, and Shan Lavoie and spouse, Mark, of Claremont; four grandchildren, Marc Perkins, Chase Perkins, Viveanna Lopez and Eva Segal; a sister, Sister Rita Villemure PM of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mount Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.