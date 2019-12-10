Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 PM St. Anne Church 26 Emerson Ave. Hampstead , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ATKINSON - Lorraine R. (Proulx) Cote, 86, of Atkinson, died Dec. 8, 2019, in her home surrounded by family and friends after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born in Notre Dame Hospital in Manchester on Feb. 28, 1933, she was the daughter of Louis and Eva (Veilleux) Proulx. She resided in Concord during her youth until 1944 when her father died. She then moved to Manchester and attended St. Vincent de Paul boarding school. She then attended St. Joseph High School in Manchester where she graduated in 1951. After graduation, she did clerical work at the New Hampshire Fire Insurance Co. in Manchester.



In 1953, she married Armand Cote, her high school sweetheart and relocated to New Jersey while he was stationed at Fort Monmouth. After his tour of duty, they moved to Lawrence, Mass., where they resided for 30 years during which time she brought up her children. While residing in Lawrence, Lorraine worked for the Internal Revenue Service on a seasonal part-time basis. Then she and Armand moved to New Hampshire where she resided until her death.



She enjoyed the role of a loving mother, guiding her children to be responsible adults. She particularly enjoyed her grandchildren and took the opportunity to attend many of their school athletic events, especially those nearby her home. She enjoyed family gatherings and playing cards with friends and family. Also, she occasionally enjoyed sewing projects.



Family members include her husband of 66 years, Armand Cote of Atkinson; five children, Linda Cote and husband, Edward Sheridan of Belfast, Maine, Susan DiVincentis of Plaistow, Richard Cote of Plantation, Fla., Judith Desharnais and husband Leonard of Franklin, and Steven Cote and wife, Laurine of Salem; eight grandchildren, Robert DiVincentis and wife Sarah, Jeffrey DiVincentis, Aislinn Cox and husband Ty, Lindsay Benton and husband Robert, Kelly Catale and husband Joseph, Ryan Desharnais, Amanda Cote and Zackery Cote; three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas and Julia; and a sister, Germaine Comeau of Groveland, Mass.



She was predeceased by a son, Robert Cote in 2018.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 1:30 p.m. from St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, Mass. 01843.



