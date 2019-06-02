Lorraine R. (Rouillard) Savoie, 92, of Manchester died May 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Manchester on February 9, 1927, the daughter of Camille V. and Stella (Desroisers) Rouillard.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, are Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 am in Parish of the Transfiguration, Manchester.
Donations to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104 or to Catholic War Veterans, 237-20 92nd Road, Bellerose, NY 11426.
Published in Union Leader on June 2, 2019