Lorraine (Horion) St. Onge , 88, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 after a long illness. A lifelong resident of Manchester, Lorraine was born on April 1, 1931, the eighth of fourteen children, to Ephrem Horion and Elianne (Prince) Horion. She's been active in her faith throughout her life: She had many friends who loved her.
Her family would like to thank the caring staff at Rose Haven Assisted Living Home, Merrimack NH, and Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bedford NH, for the incredible care offered Lorraine during her illness.
Lorraine was the widow of Maurice St.Onge, who passed away in 2000. She is survived by one sister, Adrienne (Horion) Mohammed, as well as five children, Richard St. Onge and his wife Joyce, Patricia St. Onge and her husband Wilson, Debbie Beaudin and Sammy, Nancy Foss, Tim St. Onge and wife Marie, twelve grandchildren and nineteen great- grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Shiloh Christian Church, Manchester NH on August 5th, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ,
To view Lorraine's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 2, 2019