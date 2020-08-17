Lorraine T. Boisvert, 88, of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully
on August 15th, 2020 surrounded by her children.
Born in Manchester on August 2, 1932, she was the daughter of Patrick and Yvonne (Kirouac) Cassidy.
Lorraine and her husband, Roger P. Boisvert, were married for 64 years and together they had three children. A devoted wife and mother, she dedicated her life to caring for her family.
She was a long time parishioner of St. Theresa's Church and more recently Blessed Sacrament Parish where she was an active volunteer.
Affectionately known as "Sweet Lorraine," her positive energy and
kind spirit brought a smile to the faces of all who knew her.
She always put others before herself and her kindness and
compassion knew no bounds.
She enjoyed shopping at the mall, bowling with the girls, supporting her grandchildren at their dance and sporting events and hosting holiday gatherings with family and friends.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Roger P. Boisvert, one son, Paul J. Boisvert, and her brothers Gerald, Normand, Raymond, Robert and Roland Cassidy.
The family would like to thank the staff of Evergreen Place for taking such great care of Lorraine and filling her days with joy and happiness.
She will be dearly missed by her family members, son, Gary Boisvert of Manchester; daughter Linda (Boisvert) Bukowski and her husband Mark of Manchester; her grandchildren Jaime and Stephanie Boisvert, Erik and Sarah Bukowski; her sister Anita (Cassidy) Deshaies and her husband Gerald of Florida and many nieces and
nephews.
Visiting hours will be private at the family's convenience. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 19th at 11 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, S Elm St, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers/donations to the NH Alzheimer's Association
166 S. River Road, Bedford, NH or to Evergreen Place, 813 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03104.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.