Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777

Lorraine Y. Perry, 85, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. Born in Manchester on August 7, 1933, she was daughter of the late Herve and Irene (Beaulac) Dionne.



Lorraine was a lifelong resident of the Manchester area, and attended Sacred Heart School and West High School. She was a realtor and she and her husband, Edward, owned and managed property. Lorraine and Edward had a love for travel and loved visiting new places together. They traveled the United States and visited the Curacao and Bonaire islands, where they enjoyed snorkeling and scuba diving. She also liked boating and was a member of Dick's Scuba Club. Lorraine always kept herself busy and enjoyed reading, puzzles, drawing, painting and calligraphy. She was also a collector of all types of music, coins and stamps.



In addition to her parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Edward Perry and her sisters, Doris Dionne and Pauline Brown. She is survived by her brother, Donald Dionne of Gonic, NH and her sister-in-law, Shirley (Perry) Upham and her husband Wayne of Bedford, NH as well as several nieces and nephews.



Lorraine's family would like to thank the staff at The Arbors and Bayada Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.



Per Lorraine's wishes, no services will be held.



Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium.



