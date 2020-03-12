Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis A. DeBeradinis. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Arthur "Skip" DeBeradinis, 82 of Merrimack, NH and Stamford, CT died on March 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 6, 1937 in Norwalk, CT and lived in Stamford, CT for 57 years before moving to NH in March 1994.







Skip was the owner of DeBera Electric in Stamford from 1965 to 1988 and became President of National Meter Industries, Inc. from 1988 to present. Skip was past President of both the Greenwich Adequate Wiring Association and Stamford Jaycees. He was a member of Opus Dei, Charter member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Knights of Columbus and member of St. Elizabeth Seton Church.







Skip was predeceased by his mother Florence "Bell" DeBeradinis, his father Anthony DeBeradinis and brother, Richard DeBeradinis. He leaves behind his wife Mary Louise (Wachowski) DeBeradinis of Merrimack, NH to whom he was married for 61 years. Skip is also survived by his brother Jack DeBeradinis and his wife Melody; his daughter Deborah DeBeradinis - Reichheld, DDS and her husband Stephen Reichheld DMD, and their children, Stephen, Timothy, and Alyse Reichheld; his son, Donald and his wife Nancy, and their children Michael, Christopher, and Samantha DeBeradinis; his son, Stephen and his wife Lisa and their children Carolyn and Emily DeBeradinis. He also leaves behind four granddaughters-in-law, many cousins, nephews, nieces and a beautiful great-granddaughter, Harper.







Friends may call at Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, NH on



Friday, March 13th from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14th at St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Merrimack, NH at 10:00 am.







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross Foundation, PO Box 4508, New York, NY 10163, (646) 558-4508 or to SHARE Outreach, One Columbus Avenue, Milford, NH 03055;





