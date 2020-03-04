Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Gregory Pederzani. View Sign Service Information Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 (603)-882-0591 Send Flowers Obituary

NASHUA - Louis Gregory Pederzani, 99, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020.



Born in Nashua in 1920, he was the son of Guy and Elizabeth Pederzani.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Margaret; his brother and sister-in-law, Guy and Louise Pederzani; and his sisters, Elaine and Natalie Pederzani.



He graduated from the University of Chicago with a BS in physics.



During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army.



Gregory held many jobs before retiring from the Boeing Military Airplane Co. where he was employed as a test engineer.



A bit of a Renaissance man, Gregory had many interests. He was a competitive marksman, followed the Boston Red Sox closely, and was an adventurous traveler and outdoorsman. But he also loved classical music, opera and ballet with Swan Lake being a particular favorite.



But more than anything, his nieces and nephews remember him as a quiet, endlessly curious intellectual. Gregory was an avid, cover-to-cover reader of the New York Times. At the end of his life, he had four books in his room - a dictionary, "A Brief History of Time", "Philosophy 101", and "Nettie Colburn Trance Medium" an autobiography of a spiritualist to Abraham Lincoln.



He will be missed.



.



SERVICES: A private graveside service will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of Gregory's favorite places, the Nashua Public Library.



Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua,

NASHUA - Louis Gregory Pederzani, 99, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020.Born in Nashua in 1920, he was the son of Guy and Elizabeth Pederzani.He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Margaret; his brother and sister-in-law, Guy and Louise Pederzani; and his sisters, Elaine and Natalie Pederzani.He graduated from the University of Chicago with a BS in physics.During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army.Gregory held many jobs before retiring from the Boeing Military Airplane Co. where he was employed as a test engineer.A bit of a Renaissance man, Gregory had many interests. He was a competitive marksman, followed the Boston Red Sox closely, and was an adventurous traveler and outdoorsman. But he also loved classical music, opera and ballet with Swan Lake being a particular favorite.But more than anything, his nieces and nephews remember him as a quiet, endlessly curious intellectual. Gregory was an avid, cover-to-cover reader of the New York Times. At the end of his life, he had four books in his room - a dictionary, "A Brief History of Time", "Philosophy 101", and "Nettie Colburn Trance Medium" an autobiography of a spiritualist to Abraham Lincoln.He will be missed.SERVICES: A private graveside service will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of Gregory's favorite places, the Nashua Public Library.Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua, www.farwellfuneralservice.com , is in charge of arrangements. Published in Union Leader on Mar. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close