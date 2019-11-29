Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church Send Flowers Obituary

Louis M. Arcidy, 65, of Bedford, NH ended his two year battle with ALS on November 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.



He maintained his positive outlook from the day he was diagnosed until his dignified passing and was a constant source of strength, grace, and humor.



Born in Manchester, NH on October 20, 1954, he was the son of Louis J. and Malinda H. (Maynard) Arcidy. He received his bachelor's degree from St. Anselm College and J.D. from Franklin Pierce Law School.



One of Louis's greatest joys was following in his father's footsteps, continuing the legacy of a family business, RCD Components, for almost 50 years with his siblings. He was known for being a devoted leader who treated all his employees with the utmost respect. Louis will be remembered as a devoted family man who always put the needs of others before his own, even in his difficult final hours of life.



He had a way of making every person he met feel seen, heard, and special. His family will fondly remember his integrity, strong character, steadfast dependability, and of course, his mischievous sense of playfulness.



Family members include his wife of 35 years, Lily Arcidy of Bedford; his daughters, Alexandra Arcidy of Brooklyn, NY, Dana Arcidy of Manhattan, NY and Paige Arcidy of Brighton, MA; his mother, Malinda Arcidy of Bedford; his siblings, Michael Arcidy of Bedford, Mark Arcidy of Florida, Maria Arcidy of Bedford, Alfred Arcidy of Florida; his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester will be Friday from 4 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30th at 10 am in St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Burial will follow in Bedford Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or the New England Chapter of the ALS Foundation, 10 Ferry St, Unit 438, Concord, NH 03301.



