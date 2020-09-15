Louisa Nora Demers, 76, of New Hampton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on September 1, 2020. She truly enjoyed a fulfilled life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, cousin and friend.Born in Manchester, NH on May 14, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Eva Gage (Morency).Louisa grew up in Manchester and attended Manchester Central High School. She married Roger R Demers Sr. in 1962 and enjoyed 39 years together before his passing in 2002. During their marriage, Louisa worked on various military bases while her husband was actively enlisted in the Army. Louisa loved spending time with her family and friends, and cherished the family get togethers at her daughter Eva's house. Louisa's family was her number one priority and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were blessed to have her as a guiding influence in their daily lives. Louisa set the example of hard work, being nice to everyone, and stressing the importance of taking care of each other. She always tried to see the positive in people, as well as in life, and always had a kind word for anyone she met. Her smile was infectious and would light up the room.She is survived by her loving companion of 13 years Ray Vincent; son Roger R. Demers II and his partner William Mercier; daughters Eva Fritz and her husband James, Lisa Martel, and Kari Gilbert; brother Ernest Gage; sisters Madelyn Kazakis, Susan Miller, and Monette LaMontange ; grandchildren Jimmy, Andy, Benjamin, Jessica, DJ, Cameron, Hannah, and Joseph; great-grandchildren Alyvia, Patrick, Gabriel, Asher, Jennifer, Ryan, and Brynlee; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Roger Demers Sr, and sisters Lynn Gagne and Cynthia Rheaume.Louisa will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by each and every life she touched.A visitation will be held on Friday September 18th 2020 between 11am-1pm at McHugh Funeral Home located at 283 Hanover St. Manchester NH 03103, followed by a burial at 2pm at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery located at 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH, 03303.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association.