1/1
Louisa Nora Demers
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louisa Nora Demers, 76, of New Hampton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on September 1, 2020. She truly enjoyed a fulfilled life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, cousin and friend.

Born in Manchester, NH on May 14, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Eva Gage (Morency).

Louisa grew up in Manchester and attended Manchester Central High School. She married Roger R Demers Sr. in 1962 and enjoyed 39 years together before his passing in 2002. During their marriage, Louisa worked on various military bases while her husband was actively enlisted in the Army. Louisa loved spending time with her family and friends, and cherished the family get togethers at her daughter Eva's house. Louisa's family was her number one priority and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were blessed to have her as a guiding influence in their daily lives. Louisa set the example of hard work, being nice to everyone, and stressing the importance of taking care of each other. She always tried to see the positive in people, as well as in life, and always had a kind word for anyone she met. Her smile was infectious and would light up the room.

She is survived by her loving companion of 13 years Ray Vincent; son Roger R. Demers II and his partner William Mercier; daughters Eva Fritz and her husband James, Lisa Martel, and Kari Gilbert; brother Ernest Gage; sisters Madelyn Kazakis, Susan Miller, and Monette LaMontange ; grandchildren Jimmy, Andy, Benjamin, Jessica, DJ, Cameron, Hannah, and Joseph; great-grandchildren Alyvia, Patrick, Gabriel, Asher, Jennifer, Ryan, and Brynlee; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Roger Demers Sr, and sisters Lynn Gagne and Cynthia Rheaume.

Louisa will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by each and every life she touched.

A visitation will be held on Friday September 18th 2020 between 11am-1pm at McHugh Funeral Home located at 283 Hanover St. Manchester NH 03103, followed by a burial at 2pm at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery located at 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH, 03303.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Burial
02:00 PM
New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 14, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved