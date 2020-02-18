Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise C. Marchand. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Cathedral 145 Lowell St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise C. Marchand of Manchester peacefully passed away on February 14th at the Community Hospice in Merrimack, NH, surrounded by loving family.



Born on October 23rd, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Henri and Irene Marchand of Manchester. A proud native of Manchester, New Hampshire, Louise graduated from Immaculate High School where she was heavily involved with the Glee Club and many musical programs.



Following graduation, she entered the dental industry where she worked for several years managing dental offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. During this time she participated in many outdoor sports which included golfing, tennis and discovered her longtime affinity for camping.



At age 40, Louise decided to change her career path. She graduated from the Concord Institute of Arts and Sciences with her AD degree and her certification as a registered nurse. She enjoyed years of giving back to her community as a clinical nurse in the Manchester area hospitals. Later, after earning her National Case Management Certification, Louise became an administrative insurance nurse first for Cigna and later for Alicare Medical Management, where she worked at the national level managing complex cases.



One of Louise's biggest joys was to serve her Lord in various Catholic ministries at St. Marie Church and later at St. Joseph Cathedral. This included 28 years as a minister of the Eucharist, distributing Communion during Mass and also to homebound and nursing home residents. She served for a time as head of the Chapel of Perpetual Adoration, and as a Prayer Room Warrior at St. Marie.



In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by her brother Charles Marchand. She is survived by her son Michael Henri Marchand, his loving partner Stephanie Griggs, grandson Everett and granddaughter Callie. She also leaves four siblings: Richard Marchand, Judith Gamache, Susan Marchand and Monique MacIntyre, as well as her beloved niece Christine Proulx and other treasured nieces and nephews.



There are no public calling hours. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, February 21, at St. Joseph Cathedral, Pine St. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



Donations may be made in her memory to the Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.



