FRANKLIN - Louise Dorothy Blais, 96, died on Dec. 3, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home.



Born in Franklin on June 1, 1923, she was the daughter of Martha (Davis) and Bernald Cook.



In 1941, she graduated from Franklin High School.



She married Victor Currier in 1942 shortly before he left to serve in World War II. Their first two children were born while living in Bristol and their last two children after they moved to Manchester in the 1950s. They were active members of Brookside Congregational Church in the 1950s and 1960s and active members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in the 1970s and 1980s.



Louise was widowed in 1972. After being widowed she took "stretch and sew" sewing classes, which led to learning about fabrics and sewing techniques. She spent many hours as a volunteer with the Elliot Hospital Associates. In the 1970s and 1980s Louise sewed stuffed animals and sold them at craft fairs.



She married William Blais in 1975 and they enjoyed 22 years of marriage until she was widowed again in 1997. She moved to Hooksett where she became a member of the Hooksettites and Hooksett Congregational Church. She was "engaged" to L. Ray



In addition to her parents and husbands, Louise was predeceased by a brother, Robert Cook.



Family members include her children, Corinne (Currier) Brown and her husband Kenneth, Victor Currier and his wife Sheila, Rodney Currier and his wife Karolee, and Kathleen (Currier) Steinmetz and her husband Very Rev. Thomas; her grandchildren, Christine Brown, Kenneth Brown, Jason Currier, Erin Dougherty, Matthew Currier, Nicholas Currier, Bryce Currier, Michael Steinmetz, Elizabeth Palazzolo, Sarah Lavery, Elizabeth Henson, Sarah Young, and Zachary Henson; and 13 great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, with a memorial service starting at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the spring in Franklin Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.



Please visit



