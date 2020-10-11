Louise Daniel-Provencher, 82, of Manchester died Saturday, September 26, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Louise was born in Manchester May 7, 1938. She was the daughter of State Senator Paul H. Daniel and Yvette (Lagace) Daniel. She attended local Catholic primary schools and graduated from Villa Augustina in Goffstown with honors in 1956. Her excellent marks earned her a scholarship to Mt. Ida College in Massachusetts, but sadly, she was not able to attend due to health issues. She was a long-time accountant at Public Service Company New Hampshire eventually retiring and taking part-time accounting work for Manchester City Hall.
Louise married Albert J. Provencher in 1987 and two became tireless volunteers on many local political campaigns, including campaigns for Executive Councilman Jim Normand, Congressman D'Amour and Senator Shaheen. They also ran the Maranatha Church on Conant Street and together handled the church finances for 8 years. Louise's deep faith and take-charge personality led her to active involvement with every church she attended throughout her adult life.
Louise is survived by her husband of 33 years, Albert Provencher; her beloved niece, Kathleen Hayes; older sister, Pauline Hunt; kid brother, Donald Charles Daniel; 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 5 grandnieces, and 8 grandnephews, all of whom she cherished; and her dearest friend, Judy Pratt.
Family and friends are invited to gather Monday, October 19th, 5:00-7:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street in Manchester. Memorial service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Louise will be interred in a closed ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty House for Homeless Veterans at Liberty House, Inc., 221 Orange St., Manchester, NH 03104. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
.