Louise E. Cooper, 85, of Fisherville Road, died on January 29, 2019.
She was born on March 4, 1933 in Jamaica Plain, MA the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth.
Her husband, George S. Cooper, died in 2008. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Sargent, Jeanne Cooper and Lisa Cooper.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main Street, New London, NH. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Wilmot.
Published in Union Leader on May 12, 2019