Louise Allen McGrale was born in Andover, Conn., on July 4, 1926, the seventh and youngest child of John and Sarah (Shackford) Allen. Louise died on April 4, 2019.



Following her graduation from Penacook High School (Penacook, N.H.) she attended Hesser Business College and worked as a secretary in the New Hampshire Fish and Game Laboratory and also for the New Hampshire YMCA.



On Sept. 6, 1947, Louise married Edward Justin McGrale. They settled in Concord and welcomed the birth of daughter Linda on July 7, 1949. With the arrivals of daughters Alison on Oct. 21, 1953, and Jill on July 10, 1957, their family was complete.



Throughout the early years as a wife and mother Louise also worked as a secretary for an insurance company in Keene, N.H., and for the Chubb Life Insurance Company. When the family moved back to the Warner area with husband Edward's job relocation, she found employment with Kingsbury and Davis Insurance in Contoocook, N.H. Louise was also an administrative assistant for the Kearsarge School district in Warner for 16 years, retiring in 1988 to move to Orange City, Fla., with husband Edward in 1989. They resided there until moving back to Warner, N.H., in 2006. Upon returning to the Warner area, Louise volunteered at the Bradford School and tutored students enrolled in the Second Start Program.



Louise's first priority in life was her role as homemaker and mother, but her love of children extended into her community with her involvement in the early years as a Brownie leader in the Girl Scouts of America program. Her profound faith in God was reflected in her compassion and caring for others, and she was always quick to lend an empathetic ear to a friend or stranger in need. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and gardening and always found joy in the successes of her daughters and grandchildren.



Husband Edward Justin McGrale died in 2007. Mrs. McGrale is survived by daughters Linda McGrale (Lewiston, Idaho); Alison McGrale (Wilmot, N.H.); Jill McGrale (Northborough, Mass.); granddaughter Courtney Maher; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah Shackford Allen and father John Allen; six brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews; and grandson Alexander Edward Mecklin.



SERVICES: A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pillsbury Free Library, Warner, N.H.



Chadwick Funeral Service is assisting with the arrangements.

