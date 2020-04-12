Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise H. Abbott. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Hall Abbott was born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Newburgh, Maine, to Warren Hall and Margaret Pickard.



Louise's father was a woodsman in the Great North Woods of Maine, frequently moving from site to site to follow the work. Louise said that her family moved over 60 times during her childhood. Louise attended several primary schools and said she always felt like the new kid on the block. It had a profound effect on her life, giving her a heart for the lonely and downtrodden.



Following the Hurricane "Big Blow" of 1938, Louise lived with her aunt and uncle for a time in Hampden, Maine. She graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, N.H., in 1948. In 1950, when Louise was working at Howard Johnson's in North Conway she met and married Harry Abbott, Jr. They lived in the North Conway area where she was an active member and Past Noble Grand of the local Rebekah Lodge.



In 1963, the family relocated to Raymond, N.H. Following Harry's death in 1972, Louise worked for a short time at the local laundromat, the bakery at Prescott Farms, Sylvania in Manchester and finally 25 years at Gemini Valve in Raymond, from which she retired in 1999 at age 69.



Louise moved to Auburn, N.H., in 2007 to live with her daughter, Linda, to help in the care of the many rescue animals fostered and adopted by the family. She joined the Massabesic Senior Citizens group there and enjoyed the fellowship and outings of the group until illness finally confined her to a nursing home in 2018 where she passed away on April 10, 2020.



A hard worker all of her life, Louise's passion was her family. Each of her beloved three granddaughters, Krystyn Case (Matt), Stephanie Hadik (Miska) and Aryka Connolly (Matt); along with 8 great-grandchildren have an afghan made by their beloved Nannie and warm memories of time she spent with each of them. She had a way of making each one feel like they were her favorite! In addition to her grandchildren, Louise is survived by two daughters, Wanda Langford Welch (Joe) and Linda Connolly (Edward); two brothers, Rolland Hall (Elaine) and Ray Hall; and nieces and nephews. A sister, Carleta, died in infancy.



SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be announced following the COVID-19 confinement.



Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is handling arrangements.

