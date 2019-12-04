Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise I. (Michaud) Madore. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Elizabeth Seton Church 190 Meetinghouse Rd. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Louise Irene (Michaud) Madore, 86, left to live in her eternal home with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 27, 2019, in Mount Carmel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Manchester, after a period of declining health.



Born in Van Buren, Maine, on Feb. 18, 1933, she was the daughter of Adelard "Pete" and Laura (Sirois) Michaud.



In 1950, she graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Van Buren, Maine, after which time she worked for an insurance agency as the office manager.



Having met her husband Don at a dance in Van Buren, they resided in Presque Isle, Maine, after their marriage. Don, Louise and their three children moved to Bedford in 1968, where she lived for most of her life. There she volunteered for a group that organized overnight Eucharistic vigils and served as a minister to the sick at Catholic Medical Center.



Louise was a devout Roman Catholic and parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for 47 years. She was a daily Mass attendee, and cherished spending time in prayer before Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. Her faith was the guiding force in her life - spending hours in prayer for the needs of her ever-growing family and the needs of others. She possessed a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and enlisted as a member of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima. A rosary was never far from her hand. She made two religious pilgrimages, one to Medjugorje and the other to Fatima.



She preferred life at home over travel and activities, where she maintained an impeccable abode, prepared delicious daily meals, baked scrumptious desserts, and fashioned exquisite clothing and home furnishings by hand, all for the pleasure of those she so dearly loved. Louise was a woman who carried out the duties of wife and mother with commitment, consistency, care and compassion. She will be remembered for leading a simple and humble life in accordance with her faith.



She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Laura; her sisters Lorette, Irma, Priscille and Theresa; and her brothers, Clifford and Claude.



Family members include her husband of 63 years, J. Donald Madore of Manchester; three children, David Madore of Norwich, Conn., Lynn Madore of Hartford, Vt., and Michele Paquette and husband, Jeffrey, of Pittsfield; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Aimee, Emily, Lauren, Anna Rose, John, Jacinta, Christopher and Sarah; five great-grandchildren, Aiden, Avery, Finley, Todd and Blaize; two sisters, Leola and Gloria; and nieces and nephews.



The family is forever grateful for all of Louise's 3rd floor "sweetie pies:" the nurses and staff, who so lovingly cared for her during her time at the nursing home.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec.7, at 11 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Private committal prayers will take place at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at







MANCHESTER - Louise Irene (Michaud) Madore, 86, left to live in her eternal home with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 27, 2019, in Mount Carmel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Manchester, after a period of declining health.Born in Van Buren, Maine, on Feb. 18, 1933, she was the daughter of Adelard "Pete" and Laura (Sirois) Michaud.In 1950, she graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Van Buren, Maine, after which time she worked for an insurance agency as the office manager.Having met her husband Don at a dance in Van Buren, they resided in Presque Isle, Maine, after their marriage. Don, Louise and their three children moved to Bedford in 1968, where she lived for most of her life. There she volunteered for a group that organized overnight Eucharistic vigils and served as a minister to the sick at Catholic Medical Center.Louise was a devout Roman Catholic and parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for 47 years. She was a daily Mass attendee, and cherished spending time in prayer before Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. Her faith was the guiding force in her life - spending hours in prayer for the needs of her ever-growing family and the needs of others. She possessed a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and enlisted as a member of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima. A rosary was never far from her hand. She made two religious pilgrimages, one to Medjugorje and the other to Fatima.She preferred life at home over travel and activities, where she maintained an impeccable abode, prepared delicious daily meals, baked scrumptious desserts, and fashioned exquisite clothing and home furnishings by hand, all for the pleasure of those she so dearly loved. Louise was a woman who carried out the duties of wife and mother with commitment, consistency, care and compassion. She will be remembered for leading a simple and humble life in accordance with her faith.She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Laura; her sisters Lorette, Irma, Priscille and Theresa; and her brothers, Clifford and Claude.Family members include her husband of 63 years, J. Donald Madore of Manchester; three children, David Madore of Norwich, Conn., Lynn Madore of Hartford, Vt., and Michele Paquette and husband, Jeffrey, of Pittsfield; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Aimee, Emily, Lauren, Anna Rose, John, Jacinta, Christopher and Sarah; five great-grandchildren, Aiden, Avery, Finley, Todd and Blaize; two sisters, Leola and Gloria; and nieces and nephews.The family is forever grateful for all of Louise's 3rd floor "sweetie pies:" the nurses and staff, who so lovingly cared for her during her time at the nursing home.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec.7, at 11 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Private committal prayers will take place at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.