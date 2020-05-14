Louise L. (Cote) Kos
1932 - 2020
Louise L. (Cote) Kos, 87, died May 13, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Manchester on Sep. 13, 1932, the son of Leo and Jeannette (Bourque) Cote. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Frederick F. Kos.

She was a homemaker, seamstress, always eager to learn new things, genealogy enthusiast, caregiver for her grandchildren and many of their friends, and a beloved "Memere" to all who knew her.

She was a longtime communicant of Holy Trinity Cathedral. She was the President of the Ladies for the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament Society at the Holy Trinity Cathedral for over 35 years; she was a member of the Women's Auxiliary for several years. Louise was always volunteering or working on some church dinner, fair, or committee.

Members of her family include four daughters, Carol Pouliot and her husband, Raymond, of Merrimack, Kim Martin and her husband, Mario, of Hooksett, Sharon Frothingham and her husband, Charles, of Nashua and Tina Coburn and her husband, Jeffrey, of Claremont; 12 grandchildren, Jason Pouliot and his wife, Linda, Amy Sullivan and her husband, Cory, Joseph Pouliot and his wife, Jillian, Kristen Chadbourne and her husband, Robert, Craig Martin and his wife Emilie, Tyler Martin, Abbie Martin, Kelsey Frothingham, Taylor Frothingham, Erica Frothingham, Ellissa Coburn and Scott Coburn; fifteen great-grandchildren, Micah, Jonathan, Avery, Lily, Molly, Jacob, Jenna, Jackson, Chase, Will, Hannah, Norah, Ryder, Logan and Daxton; four brothers, Richard Cote, Armand Cote, George Cote, and Eugene Cote; a sister, Lilliane Boisvert, a sister-in-law, Jane Navarro, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by many brothers and sisters.

Following cremation there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "Memere" will be missed by family and friends and remain in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Holy Trinity Cathedral or a charity of your choice.

J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 13, 2020
Tina, so sorry for the loss of your mom. Take comfort that you have wonderful memories and that she loved you so much. Wishing you and your family peace.
Christine Puksta
Friend
May 13, 2020
She was a wonderful person. We had many good times with her, Fred and the rest of her family. Our son Jeff was very lucky to have had her for a mother-in-law. Rest in peace Louise.
Sharon and Ellis Coburn
Friend
May 13, 2020
The world has lost a very special woman. You can just look at all the beautiful pictures of family in the living room to know how important family was to her. She was so creative, enjoying spending time with the girls cooking special dishes, and hosting big parties with Pepere in the back yard of Summer St. The laughter must have echoed down the street. She always had a smile on her face and she took interest in her friends' wellbeing too She was selfless and kind. We will miss her but you only need to know her family who carry on her character and traditions She will never be far away.
Diana Taranto
May 13, 2020
Lots of great memories the last 40 years, going over to Fred and Louises , when I was 16 to memere taking care of Krista when she was a baby, Tom and I were so very appreciative that she took care of her, she will be missed but will always be in our hearts
Angela Bouchard
May 13, 2020
Rest In Peace Louise
Jane Navarro
May 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dawn Churchill
Friend
May 13, 2020
Lovely mother, Rest In Peace and watch over us
Sharon Frothingham
Daughter
