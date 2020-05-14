The world has lost a very special woman. You can just look at all the beautiful pictures of family in the living room to know how important family was to her. She was so creative, enjoying spending time with the girls cooking special dishes, and hosting big parties with Pepere in the back yard of Summer St. The laughter must have echoed down the street. She always had a smile on her face and she took interest in her friends' wellbeing too She was selfless and kind. We will miss her but you only need to know her family who carry on her character and traditions She will never be far away.

Diana Taranto