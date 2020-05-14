Louise L. (Cote) Kos, 87, died May 13, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Manchester on Sep. 13, 1932, the son of Leo and Jeannette (Bourque) Cote. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Frederick F. Kos.
She was a homemaker, seamstress, always eager to learn new things, genealogy enthusiast, caregiver for her grandchildren and many of their friends, and a beloved "Memere" to all who knew her.
She was a longtime communicant of Holy Trinity Cathedral. She was the President of the Ladies for the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament Society at the Holy Trinity Cathedral for over 35 years; she was a member of the Women's Auxiliary for several years. Louise was always volunteering or working on some church dinner, fair, or committee.
Members of her family include four daughters, Carol Pouliot and her husband, Raymond, of Merrimack, Kim Martin and her husband, Mario, of Hooksett, Sharon Frothingham and her husband, Charles, of Nashua and Tina Coburn and her husband, Jeffrey, of Claremont; 12 grandchildren, Jason Pouliot and his wife, Linda, Amy Sullivan and her husband, Cory, Joseph Pouliot and his wife, Jillian, Kristen Chadbourne and her husband, Robert, Craig Martin and his wife Emilie, Tyler Martin, Abbie Martin, Kelsey Frothingham, Taylor Frothingham, Erica Frothingham, Ellissa Coburn and Scott Coburn; fifteen great-grandchildren, Micah, Jonathan, Avery, Lily, Molly, Jacob, Jenna, Jackson, Chase, Will, Hannah, Norah, Ryder, Logan and Daxton; four brothers, Richard Cote, Armand Cote, George Cote, and Eugene Cote; a sister, Lilliane Boisvert, a sister-in-law, Jane Navarro, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by many brothers and sisters.
Following cremation there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. "Memere" will be missed by family and friends and remain in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Holy Trinity Cathedral or a charity of your choice.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 14, 2020.