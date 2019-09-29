Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Marie (Casey) deBettencourt, 73, of Merrimack, NH, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Concord Hospice House surrounded by family after a long illness. She was born to the late Francis and Susan Casey on September 19, 1946 in Providence, RI.



Louise was a graduate of Rhode Island College and went on to teach special education for some time before she moved to NH and changed her career to retail operations and bookkeeping. She enjoyed spending time at the family house on Martha's Vineyard, decorating, gardening, playing piano, reading and solving crossword puzzles, and especially keeping up with friends and her grandchildren. She also had many fond memories of her summers at Hampton Beach.



Louise will be missed and never forgotten by her husband of 47 years Antone deBettencourt Jr. of Merrimack, daughter Lisa Caldwell and her husband Christopher of Westford MA, and son Antone deBettencourt III and his wife Michele of Westerly RI. She was a proud Mimi to her six grandchildren, Tristan Caldwell, Logan Caldwell, Brennan Caldwell, Taylor deBettencourt, Sydney deBettencourt, and Dylan deBettencourt. She is survived by her older sister, Susan (Casey) Cunningham, stepsister Kathy Phillips, and her sisters- and brothers-in-law Gloria deBettencourt, Maria Bettencourt and husband Mike, Manuel deBettencourt and wife Penny, and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday October 3rd from 4-6 PM at the Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Louise's honor may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849169 Boston, MA 02284 or online at



Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019

