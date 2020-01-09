Louise Pattison

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Pattison.
Service Information
Mayhew Funeral Home
204 D.W. Highway
Meredith, NH
03253-1136
(603)-279-4007
Obituary
Send Flowers

MEREDITH - Louise Pattison, 87, of Laconia, formerly of Meredith and New London, died Dec. 29, 2019.

She was the daughter of John and Sophia (Donati) Fitzpatrick.

Louise was married to Al Pattison, who died in 1997.

Family members include three sons, Jeffry (Judy) of California, Stephen (Robin) of California, and Clifford (Barbara) of New Hampshire; four grandchildren, A.J. (Jill) and Tyler (Justine) of California, and Matthew (Emily) and Katherine of New Hampshire; and two great-grandchildren, Isla Rae of California, and Maggie Louise of New Hampshire.

.

SERVICES: There are no services. Burial will take place in the family plot at Forest Hill Cemetery in Derry.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.