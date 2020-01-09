MEREDITH - Louise Pattison, 87, of Laconia, formerly of Meredith and New London, died Dec. 29, 2019.



She was the daughter of John and Sophia (Donati) Fitzpatrick.



Louise was married to Al Pattison, who died in 1997.



Family members include three sons, Jeffry (Judy) of California, Stephen (Robin) of California, and Clifford (Barbara) of New Hampshire; four grandchildren, A.J. (Jill) and Tyler (Justine) of California, and Matthew (Emily) and Katherine of New Hampshire; and two great-grandchildren, Isla Rae of California, and Maggie Louise of New Hampshire.



SERVICES: There are no services. Burial will take place in the family plot at Forest Hill Cemetery in Derry.

