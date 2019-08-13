BEDFORD - Louise (Gravel) Rossiter, 78, of Bedford, died unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2019, in her home.
Born in Manchester on March 4, 1941, she was the daughter of Alphee and Georgette (Beaupre) Gravel.
She married Scott I. Rossiter on Aug. 17, 1961, at which time they settled in Bedford.
Family members include her sister, Clarisse Charland of Bradford; her brothers, John Gravel and wife, Diane of Greenville, Wis., and Leo Gravel of Concord; her daughter, Lynn E. Renaud and husband, John, and their children, Nathan Callanan, Ethan Callanan, John C. Renaud III and Samantha L. Renaud, of Bedford.
She is predeceased by her husband, Scott I. Rossiter; and her brother George Gravel of Manchester.
In 1958, Louise graduated from St. Marie High School in Manchester. She attended Rivier College from 1958 to 1960 with a major in biology. She also attended Notre Dame Hospital medical technology training program (now known as CMC) from 1960 to 1962 and earned her MTASCP certification and also attended Notre Dame College from 1966 to 1968. When Lynn was born she put her medical technology career plans on hold and stayed home to care for her.
In 1970, Louise returned to work in the insurance industry for Cigna (formerly INA) from 1970 to 1986. From 1986 until her retirement in 2006, she worked at AIG and the Travelers enjoying various positions including senior claims specialist and director of complex claims.
Once retired Louise enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She had a special bond with her 8-year-old granddaughter, Samantha. Upon learning of her Memere's passing, Samantha said: "...it feels like the whole world just stopped - she was my favorite person in the world..."
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, with a memorial service starting at 6 p.m. in the chapel.
Interment will be private.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2019