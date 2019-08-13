Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise (Gravel) Rossiter. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Louise (Gravel) Rossiter, 78, of Bedford, died unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2019, in her home.



Born in Manchester on March 4, 1941, she was the daughter of Alphee and Georgette (Beaupre) Gravel.



She married Scott I. Rossiter on Aug. 17, 1961, at which time they settled in Bedford.



Family members include her sister, Clarisse Charland of Bradford; her brothers, John Gravel and wife, Diane of Greenville, Wis., and Leo Gravel of Concord; her daughter, Lynn E. Renaud and husband, John, and their children, Nathan Callanan, Ethan Callanan, John C. Renaud III and Samantha L. Renaud, of Bedford.



She is predeceased by her husband, Scott I. Rossiter; and her brother George Gravel of Manchester.



In 1958, Louise graduated from St. Marie High School in Manchester. She attended Rivier College from 1958 to 1960 with a major in biology. She also attended Notre Dame Hospital medical technology training program (now known as CMC) from 1960 to 1962 and earned her MTASCP certification and also attended Notre Dame College from 1966 to 1968. When Lynn was born she put her medical technology career plans on hold and stayed home to care for her.



In 1970, Louise returned to work in the insurance industry for Cigna (formerly INA) from 1970 to 1986. From 1986 until her retirement in 2006, she worked at AIG and the Travelers enjoying various positions including senior claims specialist and director of complex claims.



Once retired Louise enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She had a special bond with her 8-year-old granddaughter, Samantha. Upon learning of her Memere's passing, Samantha said: "...it feels like the whole world just stopped - she was my favorite person in the world..."



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, with a memorial service starting at 6 p.m. in the chapel.



Interment will be private.



Please visit



BEDFORD - Louise (Gravel) Rossiter, 78, of Bedford, died unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2019, in her home.Born in Manchester on March 4, 1941, she was the daughter of Alphee and Georgette (Beaupre) Gravel.She married Scott I. Rossiter on Aug. 17, 1961, at which time they settled in Bedford.Family members include her sister, Clarisse Charland of Bradford; her brothers, John Gravel and wife, Diane of Greenville, Wis., and Leo Gravel of Concord; her daughter, Lynn E. Renaud and husband, John, and their children, Nathan Callanan, Ethan Callanan, John C. Renaud III and Samantha L. Renaud, of Bedford.She is predeceased by her husband, Scott I. Rossiter; and her brother George Gravel of Manchester.In 1958, Louise graduated from St. Marie High School in Manchester. She attended Rivier College from 1958 to 1960 with a major in biology. She also attended Notre Dame Hospital medical technology training program (now known as CMC) from 1960 to 1962 and earned her MTASCP certification and also attended Notre Dame College from 1966 to 1968. When Lynn was born she put her medical technology career plans on hold and stayed home to care for her.In 1970, Louise returned to work in the insurance industry for Cigna (formerly INA) from 1970 to 1986. From 1986 until her retirement in 2006, she worked at AIG and the Travelers enjoying various positions including senior claims specialist and director of complex claims.Once retired Louise enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She had a special bond with her 8-year-old granddaughter, Samantha. Upon learning of her Memere's passing, Samantha said: "...it feels like the whole world just stopped - she was my favorite person in the world..."SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, with a memorial service starting at 6 p.m. in the chapel.Interment will be private.Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close