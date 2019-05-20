Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bailey Funeral Home 210 Main Street Lancaster , NH 03584 (603)-788-3381 Funeral service 1:00 PM Bailey Funeral Home 210 Main Street Lancaster , NH 03584 View Map Committal 1:00 PM Bailey Funeral Home 210 Main Street Lancaster , NH 03584 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER - Lovina A. Procter, 92, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday evening, May 15, 2019, after a long period of failing health.



Mrs. Procter was born in Lynn, Mass., on Aug. 27, 1926, the daughter of Sydney S. and Alice L. (French) Brown. At approximately 10 years old, she moved to Rochester where she spent the remainder of her childhood. There she attended Barrington Grade School and was a graduate of Spaulding High School.



For a time, she resided in Nashua, working for Sanders Associates and Nashua Corporation. While there, she met Norman Procter in 1958 and a year later they were married. Together they moved to Amherst, N.H., where they resided for 28 years. During those years, she was a homemaker and also worked at Knuckleheads Restaurant, where she enjoyed cooking and preparing food. In 1987, she retired to Lancaster.



Lovina was very talented and crafty. She enjoyed ceramics, oil painting, watercolor painting, and adult coloring. For a time, she taught ceramics classes from her home. She was an exceptional seamstress, operating her own shop and making all her own clothing. For 10 years, she worked at the Lancaster Fair overseeing the organization of the craft hall. She and Norman were also avid RVers, a passion they both shared since 1966, and their travels always included cats.



Family members include her husband, Norman of Lancaster; a son, Robert L. Gilbert of Penn Yan, N.Y.; two daughters, Cynthia I. Gilbert of Florida and Nancy M. Procter of Manchester; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be held Wednesday afternoon, May 22, at 1 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster. Rev. Richard Boyden, pastor of the Christ United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Reed Cemetery, Merrimack, with a committal service on Thursday, May 23, at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 135 Main St., Lancaster, NH 03584 or North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561.



